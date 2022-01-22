Kolkata: Drink and drive incident claims 1 life, at least 8 injured; driver arrested

Amidst night curfew, a deadly drink and drive accident took place in the Jadavpur area of South Kolkata claiming one life and leaving several people critically injured.

According to an eyewitness, the driver of the car along with the co-passengers was drunk had lost control of the car and had also hit several local tea shops.

“The driver and the passengers in the car were not in the position to talk as they were dead drunk. A biker coming from the opposite direction was spot dead as his head was smashed by the car. Those who were drinking tea at tea stalls remained critically injured and have been admitted to a local hospital,” said the eye witness.

According to police sources, at least eight to ten people have critically been injured.

“It has been learnt that the driver due to work purpose stays in Kolkata but is not the resident of the state. He has been arrested while the dead bodies have been sent for autopsy. The damages of the shops are also being ascertained,” said a local police official.

Notably, the locals had detained the car driver and the passengers (who accepted that they were drunk) until police reached the spot.

It is pertinent to mention that with the rise in Covid cases and with police and doctors along with other frontline workers badly affected due to it, the Kolkata police since Jan 9 had stopped using a breathalyzer to detect whether the driver is drunk or not.

According to police headquarters Lalbazar sources, police have decided to send people admitted to hospitals if they suspect any driver to be drunk.

“The pipe needed for the test was not available from Lalbazar for which we had to buy straw but that is not capable of ascertaining the percentage of alcohol. The fine for breaking the traffic rules and regulations has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000,” said a traffic guard.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:13 PM IST