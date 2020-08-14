Kolkata: Cops bust killers disposing off dead body in sack of vegetables kept in taxi boot

A lady and her accomplice were arrested by the Pragati Maidan Police in Kolkata on Friday for ferrying a dead body in the boot of a yellow taxi which was hidden by vegetables in the sack. The taxi driver too has been detained.

The crime was busted around 4:10 AM when a MC special patrol party of the Pragati Maidan police station intercepted the yellow taxi near Chowbaga. On inspection, the boot of the yellow taxi was opened and a sack filled with green vegetables was found with portion of a head sticking out with blood stains on it.

The two passengers were then questioned, one being Malina Mondal and the other being Ajay Rang.

Both of them confessed to killing the 60 year old victim Suja Mani Gayen whose body was found in the boot of the taxi. The victim was the mother in law of Mondal’s elder daughter Sujata. Mondal confessed to killing the victim with a stick and suffocating her to death. The motive behind the murder was the marital dispute of her elder daughter Sujata.

The two accused persons, Mondal and Rang had planned to dispose off the body in a secluded area before they were caught by the Police. The body has been sent for post mortem.