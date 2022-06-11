Kolkata: CM Mamata Banerjee assures all help to family of girl who died in firing outside Bangladesh High Commission

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | (ANI Photo)

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the mother of deceased Rima Singh, who died on Friday due to open firing by Chodup Lepcha, a constable of the fifth battalion of Kolkata Police in a Muslim dominated area in Park Circus.

According to the mother of the deceased woman, the Chief Minister has assured her of all help.

“The Chief Minister said that she cannot bring back my daughter but promised compensation of five lakh rupees to us. She had also asked for the biodata of my son so that she can give a job to him. He also inquired about my husband’s health and also said that she will try to arrange for a small shop near our house so that even he can work,” said the mother of the dead girl.

The mother of the dead girl also requested the Chief Minister that no one with ‘mental instability' should be recruited in the police department.

“Mamata didi had heard about my request and said that she will do the needful. My family is ruined and I don’t want anyone else to lose their loved ones like my daughter,” said the weeping mother.

It can be noted that after the autopsy, the body of Rima Singh was handed over to her family members for cremation.

Meanwhile, according to police sources, the dead police constable Lepcha got into the police force after the death of his father and was initially inducted in the Special Task Force (STF).

“Last year after he had joined the STF once while going to investigate a crime, he ran away from the police vehicle and claimed that his colleagues were taking him for his encounter. Then he was brought back to police headquarters at Lalbazar and there he sustained head injury after he had banged his head against the wall,” said the police sources.

The police sources also added that while being taken for treatment Lepcha again tried to run away following which he was sent on leave.

According to psychologists, apart from fitness tests, mental tests should also be conducted as giving rifles to such ‘instable’ officers is not ‘safe’.