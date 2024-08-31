 Kolkata: Bengaluru-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing Minutes After Take-Off Due To Engine Failure; Passengers Safe
Flight 6E573 from Kolkata to Bangalore, which became airborne at 10.36 pm on Friday, made an emergency landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport at 10.53 pm after failure of its left engine.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Indigo flight | File Photo

Kolkata, Aug 31: A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight had to make an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport minutes after take-off on Friday night due to an engine failure, a senior official said.

Flight 6E573 from Kolkata to Bangalore, which became airborne at 10.36 pm on Friday, made an emergency landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport at 10.53 pm after failure of its left engine, he said.

However, no fire or spark was reported, the Airports Authority of India spokesperson said on Saturday. The full emergency declared at 10.39 pm was withdrawn at 11.08 pm, he said.

Both the runways at NSCBI airport were handed over to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) to make those available for the plane to land back safely, the spokesperson said.

“It was learnt that the left side engine of the aircraft failed after take-off as a result of which it had to come back to Kolkata,” he said. The airline in a statement said the flight returned to origin after take-off “due to technical issues”.

“The pilot followed necessary procedures and landed back at Kolkata,” it said. “Passengers were served with refreshments and an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” the statement added.

