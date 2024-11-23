Kolhapur North Assembly Elections 2024: Know All About Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

In a show of enthusiasm, Maharashtra recorded its highest voter turnout in three decades. The rival alliances, Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena(UBT)-Congress), are now bracing for the results, with five out of nine exit polls projecting a decisive victory for the BJP-led bloc. Both camps remain hopeful as the state prepares for the final outcome.

The polling for Maharashtra was slated for November 20 which was held and concluded in just one phase. The counting of votes has already begun with IND leading at 10am as per early trends.

The Kolhapur North Assembly constituency, located in Kolhapur district, is one of the 288 legislative assembly segments in Maharashtra. Part of the Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency, this seat plays a significant role in state politics, given its history and evolving electoral dynamics.

Kolhapur North covers a substantial portion of the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation in Karvir taluka. It includes wards 1 to 14, 17 to 22, 24 to 42, 47 to 50, 52 to 56, 59, 60, 62, 63, and 65.

The constituency was formed during the 2008 delimitation exercise. Since its formation, Kolhapur North has seen a vibrant political contest with significant representation from key parties such as Shiv Sena (Shinde camp), the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

2009: Rajesh Kshirsagar of Shiv Sena became the first MLA of Kolhapur North, marking the party's initial foothold in the region.

2014: Kshirsagar retained the seat, consolidating his influence.

2019: The constituency shifted allegiance, with Chandrakant Jadhav of the INC defeating Kshirsagar.

2022: Following the death of Chandrakant Jadhav, a by-election saw his wife, Jayshree Chandrakant Jadhav, also from the INC, emerge victorious with a comfortable majority over BJP's Satyajit Kadam.

Contesting Candidates

A total of 11 candidates were in the fray for the Kolhapur North Assembly seat in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election: Abhijeet Daulat Raut (Maharashtra Navnirman sena), Chandrashekhar Shriram Maske (Independent), Dr Shirish Ramkrishna Puntambekar (Independent), Mohite Dilip Jamal (Independent), Rajesh Bharat Latkar (Independent), Rajesh Vinayak Kshirsagar (Shiv Sena), Sadashiv Gopal Kokitkar (Independent), Sanjay Bhikaji Magade (Lokrajya Janata Party), Sham Bhimarao Pakhare (Bahujan Samaj Party), Sharmila Shailesh Kharat (Independent), Vinay Vilas Shelke (Independent).

The by-election held in 2022 witnessed a fierce battle between the INC and BJP:

INC Candidate: Jayshree Chandrakant Jadhav secured 96,492 votes (54.2%), reflecting a slight increase in vote share.

BJP Candidate: Satyajit Kadam garnered 77,645 votes (43.7%), making significant gains compared to the previous election.

The majority margin was 18,847 votes, with a voter turnout of 61.25%.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Chandrakant Pandit Jadhav (INC) defeated Rajesh Kshirsagar (Shiv Sena) with a majority of 15,199 votes, marking a swing in favor of the Congress party. The voter turnout for that election was also 61.25%.

As the 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections approach, Kolhapur North remains a crucial battleground.

Points To Look Out For In North Kolhapur Constituency In Its 2024 Elections

Kolhapur North continues to reflect the evolving dynamics of Maharashtra's political fabric, with its electorate playing a pivotal role in shaping the state's governance. As parties gear up for the 2024 elections, the constituency is poised to witness yet another chapter in its vibrant political journey.