Three weeks after losing the man who built their family’s livelihood from a roadside dosa stall, Bindu and her daughter Bhadra Keerthi returned to the very place where his hard work had kept their family going for decades. The familiar sounds of sizzling dosas and clattering utensils returned to the eatery in Kochi as the family reopened it, this time without its owner, Jayabalakrishnan.

On November 16, the 55-year-old's wife and daughter lit a traditional lamp beneath his framed photograph before getting back to work at the roadside stall, known as Balettan Dosa Kada or Sree Krishna Tea Stall, near the Sree Krishna Temple in Chittoor, Cheranalloor.

The family resumed preparing dosas, omelettes, chutney and tea, keeping alive a business that Jayabalakrishnan had run with his wife for nearly 20 to 25 years. What was once his daily routine has now become the family's way of holding on to his memory and securing their livelihood.

A Stall Built With Years Of Hard Work, A Legacy The Family Refuses To Let Go

According to media reports, for years, Jayabalakrishnan and Bindu worked side by side at the modest roadside eatery. The stall was more than just a business; it was the family's primary source of income and helped support the education of their three children.

His sudden death left the family facing not only an irreplaceable personal loss but also the challenge of carrying forward the livelihood he had built.

Their daughter, Bhadra Keerthi, who had been working in the private sector in Hyderabad, put her job on hold and returned home to support her mother and help run the stall. Their sons, including Bhagyadarshan, were also present as the family reopened the eatery.

For Bhadra Keerthi, returning to the stall also means continuing the work her father dedicated much of his life to. The family has maintained that they will run the business as he did while continuing their fight for justice.

Fatal Mercedes Crash That Took Jayabalakrishnan's Life

Jayabalakrishnan was killed in the early hours of October 25, while returning home on his scooter after closing his stall. A Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy hit his scooter from behind on Container Road near Maraparambu in Cheranalloor.

The car was reportedly travelling at a high speed of over 100 kmph. Jayabalakrishnan sustained fatal injuries and died following the collision.

The incident sparked widespread outrage after it emerged that the minor was the son of an Additional District and Sessions Judge. The Mercedes-Benz was registered in the name of the judicial officer, who was subsequently named an accused under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Family's Fight For Justice Continues

The case caused protests by Jayabalakrishnan's family and local residents, who questioned the initial police response and alleged that the accused's family background had influenced the handling of the case.

His daughter Bhadra Keerthi publicly questioned the disparity in the circumstances of the two families, highlighting that her father had spent decades running a roadside stall while the accused's father held a judicial position.

Following the protests, the charges were expanded to include Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The investigation was transferred to the District Crime Branch, and the judge was also named an accused under relevant Motor Vehicles Act provisions.

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The minor was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board. The victim's family subsequently approached the Kerala High Court seeking cancellation of the bail, with the matter pending as of November 18. The judge-father was also granted anticipatory bail by the High Court.

As the legal proceedings continue, Bindu and her children have returned to the stall that sustained their family for years. The shutters are open again, the dosa batter is back on the counter, and the work Jayabalakrishnan spent decades building continues in the hands of those he left behind.

For the family, reopening the stall is not the end of their fight. It is a way to keep his memory alive while continuing to seek justice.