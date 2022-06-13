Know Your Rights: How to register corruption complaints?

Pixabay

Corruption is a form of dishonesty or a criminal offense which is undertaken by a person or an organisation which is entrusted with a positionof authority, in order to acquire illicit benefits or abuse power for one's personal gain.

Corruption also is strongly negatively associated with the share of private investment and, hence, it lowers the rate of economic growth.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) is specialised in fighting corruption and bribery among public servants and private persons who abet the offences, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The main functions of the bureau are as under:-

a) To detect cases of bribery and corruption and to investigate offences under the purview of section 7 to 15 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (Act 49 of 1988).

b) To institute enquiries in to complaints made by the members of public or received from the government officials and from the Lok-Aayukta and Up Lok-Aayukta relating to bribery, corruption, criminal misconduct, embezzlement of government money by public servants.

The duties of officers attached to the ACB

a) Endeavour to collectinformation regarding bribery and illegitimate assets amassed by public servants.

b) Lay traps to catch public servants accepting illegal gratifications.

c) Conduct enquiries and investigations into complaints as may be ordered by the director general and other supervisory officers.

Crimes investigated by the ACB

The Trap

The trap complaint can be made against any government servant with whom legal work of complainant is pending and there is a demand of bribe for doing or not doing of legal work. Complaint canalsobemade against aprivateperson who is working for a public servant. The accused is nabbed red handed while demanding or accepting bribe money. The money used in laying the trap is to be provided by aggrieved complainant.Trap money is returned to complainant after 30 days.

Disproportionate assets (DPA)

Disproportionate Assets (DPA) complaint canbe registered against any public servant for accumulation of wealth beyond his/her means. ACB freezes the property of accused in DPA case.

Criminal misconduct

Criminal misconduct complaint can be filed against any public servant if he dishonestly or fraudulently misappropriates or otherwise converts for his/her own use any property entrusted to him/her or any property or allows any other person to do so.

Complaint can also be filed the public servant intentionally enriches himself/herself illicitly during the period of his/her office. The identity of complainant is kept secret except in trap complaints.

If the complainant receives threats from accused, ACB collects evidence and puts up for cancellation of bail of the accused. If the public servant is trapped and pending work is stuck, ACB follows up with senior authorities of concerned department.

Details for lodging complaint with ACB, Maharashtra: Toll free number: 1064 and 1800 222 021 Online registration of complaint: www.acbmaharashtra.gov.in www.facebook.com/MaharashtraACB

In person or by written application

Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau of Maharashtra 6th Floor, Sir Pochkhanwala Road,Worli Police Camp,Worli, Mumbai - 400 030, Maharashtra, India. E- mail: acbwebmail@mahapolice.gov.in