Why was Jain community upset over Shri Sammed Shikharji?

Much to the respite of the protesting Jain Community, the Centre on Thursday stayed all tourism and eco-tourism activities at the Parasnath Hill in Jharkhand's Giridih district.

Sammed Shikharji, located in the Giridih district, is one of the holiest pilgrimage sites for Jains.

Why was the Jain community protesting over Sammed Shikharji?

The Jain community had been demanding the scrapping of all notifications declaring the Parasnath Hill as a tourist spot by the Hemant Soren led Jharkhand govt. The community feared that it may lead to consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food in the area, which will hurt their sentiments.

Shri Sammed Shikharji in Parasnath Hills is among the holiest places of Digambara and Shwetambar sects of Jains, as 20 of the 24 Jain Tirthankaras attained 'moksha' (salvation) in this location.

Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary is a part of the Parasnath Hills in Giridih district.

In his defence on the decision, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said he wrote a letter to the centre, considering the importance of the Parasnath Hill. He said that Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021 mentions that the place would be developed as a religious pilgrimage area.

Stay on order

The Centre's decision to stay the order came after Union Minister Bhupender Yadav held a meeting with different representatives of Jain Community to discuss the entire issue and also the possible solution.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Union Minister specifically mentioned in the meeting that this Ministry recognizes the established fact that "Sammed Shikharji Parvat Kshetra is a sacred Jain religious place not only for the Jain community but for the entire country, and the Ministry is committed to maintain its sanctity."

The Ministry said that over the last few days has received several representations from different organizations representing Jain Samaj about the issues related to certain activities taking place at Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary that have adversely affected the sentiments of followers of Jain dharma.



