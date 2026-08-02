Knife-Wielding Man Held After Scuffle At Pappu Yadav's Delhi Residence During Press Conference

A scuffle broke out at the Delhi residence of independent MP Pappu Yadav during a press conference on Sunday after a man allegedly attempted to attack him with a knife.

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A video of the incident shared by news agency ANI showed chaos erupting at the venue, with a knife purportedly carried by the alleged attacker visible in the footage. Speaking after the incident, the Purnia MP claimed that an unidentified individual entered his residence and attempted to assault him.

"Someone entered my house and attacked me. Can people not even come to meet us now? He came with a knife," Pappu Yadav said.

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The MP further alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched against him and claimed that he had previously lodged several complaints with the authorities.

"I have already filed multiple FIRs. My lawyers are also present here. I will not be afraid. If someone wants to kill me, let them do it," he said.

Supporters of the MP allegedly overpowered and thrashed the man before handing him over to the police.

One of Yadav's supporters said the accused had taken out a knife from behind his back during the press conference, prompting those present to intervene.

Meanwhile, the MP's lawyer criticised the Delhi Police, alleging security lapses despite repeated complaints over the past few days. He claimed that only three or four police personnel had been deployed at the venue despite assurances of adequate protection.