KMC election results: BJP, Left and Congress nowhere, says Mamata Banerjee after TMC takes huge lead

As the Trinamool Congress took a huge lead as votes for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections were counted, party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that it is a “landslide victory” and thanked the people of Kolkata.

"It's a landmark victory, it has sent a clear message that people have accepted our work. BJP, Left & Congress are nowhere," Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Heartiest congratulations to all candidates for your victory in the KMC elections. Remember to serve people with utmost diligence and gratitude! I wholeheartedly thank every single resident of KMC for putting their faith on us, once again," she tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress has won 54 of the 144 seats of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The party is leading in 116 seats.

Elections for all 144 wards of KMC took place at 4,959 polling booths on Sunday. Both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its biggest opponent BJP fielded their candidates in all 144 seats. When BJP this time mainly focussed on youth candidates, lawyers and professors, TMC picked up relatives of ministers.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 01:16 PM IST