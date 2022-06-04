KK death: West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar blames organisers for mismanagement at concert

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of West Bengal | Photo credit: IANS

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday slammed the administration over the death of Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK.

Addressing the media, Dhankhar said that nothing more ‘painful’ can be than this incident.

“My heart bleeds. There could not have been more mismanagement. There could not have been more failure of the administration. Those who were supposed to oversee it must be held accountable and action should be taken as there was no risk management in the auditorium,” said Dhankhar.

Slamming the Governor, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim questioned why Dhankhar didn’t call the necessary place if he had seen that KK was not feeling well during his performance.

“The Governor should first tell whom he supports. He should replace the post of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. The performance of KK was on Facebook live and if Dhanlhar felt that KK was not comfortable while performing why didn’t he call the necessary people. We saw KK walking inside the hotel and then fell ill inside the lift,” said Hakim.

It is pertinent to mention that the autopsy and viscera reports revealed that the late Bollywood singer had a fatty layer around his heart.

“He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Over-excitement had stopped the blood flow following which he had a massive cardiac arrest,” said the SSKM sources.

It can be recalled that soon after a live performance at Nazrul Manch, KK died in Kolkata on May 31. Soon after his death political slugfest started between the BJP and the TMC. Though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave the late singer a gun salute on June 1 after the autopsy, the opposition slammed TMC for the alleged mismanagement in Nazrul Manch.

Meanwhile, following the untoward incident that took place during the live performance of a Bollywood singer, Kolkata police took strict measures while organizing such programmes.

Addressing the media, Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal said that ahead of any programme, the organizers should have to submit all the details with the police and no extra tickets will be allowed to publish than the actual number of seats.

“An emergency ambulance along with a doctor should be kept outside the auditorium while any programme is going on. There should be proper security measures and hospitals should be contacted in case of any emergency,” mentioned Goyal.

Goyal also added that though there was overcrowding during the programme of KK in Nazrul Manch but the air conditioner was functioning.