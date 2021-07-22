Kisan Sansad: After criticism, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi clarifies over 'they are hooligans' remark

Later, the Union minister was criticized for her remark. Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said the Lekhi's remark is an insult to 80 crore farmers of India. "If we're hooligans, Meenakshi Lekhi ji should stop eating food grains grown by us. She should be ashamed of herself. We've passed a resolution in Farmers' Parliament condemning her statement," Kakka told ANI.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait also condemned Lekhi's remark. "Hooligans are the ones who have nothing. It is wrong to make such remarks for farmers. We are farmers, not hooligans. Farmers are 'anndatas' of the land," Tikait told ANI.

Meanwhile, the journalist has been identified as Nagendra Gosain. He said a man hit him on his head with a light stand. However, he said he wasn't sure if the attacker was a farmer. "Some people were making videos&verbally abusing media (in Delhi today). After a scuffle, a man hit me on my head with a light stand. He had ID of some sort that said Kisan Media. Not sure if he was a farmer but it appeared he was biased towards farmers," Gosain told ANI.