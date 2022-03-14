Kirpan may be carried by Sikh pax, on his person, provided length of blade doesn't exceed 15.24 cms, says of Civil Aviation

Kirpan may be carried by a Sikh pax, on his person, provided length of blade doesn't exceed 15.24 cms & total length of Kirpan doesn't exceed 22.86 cms ,said Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, reported by ANI.
Allowed while traveling on Indian aircraft within India operating from Domestic Terminals only, added Civil Aviation.
MoCA in a revised order and removed the clause mentioned in its earlier order which stated that no employees at any domestic or international airport terminal be allowed to carry Kirpan on person.
Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022
