Kiren Rijiju greets nation on NSS Day: Here's all you need to know about the National Service Scheme day

What is NSS Day?

Every year on September 24, the National Service Scheme (NSS) day is observed in India. The NSS is a voluntary association of young people in Colleges, Universities, and at +2 level institutes in many states. The scheme was launched in 1969 and aims at developing a student's personality through community service.

The scheme was launched on 24 September 1969 by Dr. V.K. R.V. Rao, who was the Education Minister at that time. The National Service Scheme (NSS) is an addition of activities in the higher education system of India to allow students to develop their personality by providing community service while they are studying.

After the country got independence, the University Grants Commission, headed by S. Radhakrishnan, recommended the introduction of voluntary national service in academic institutions. The government in 1952 stressed the need for social and labour service by Indian students. And in 1958, Jawaharlal Nehru in a letter to the chief ministers considered the idea of social service as a prerequisite for graduation. Nehru directed the Ministry of Education to formulate a suitable scheme for the introduction of national service into academic institutions.

In May 1969, a conference of student representatives was organised by the Ministry of Education and the UGC which also unanimously agreed that a national-service scheme could be an instrument for national integration. Later, a camp of student representatives of universities and institutions was concluded on 7 June 1969. KK Gupta from Delhi University was declared the first volunteer. The scheme was officially launched on September 24, 1969.