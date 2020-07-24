Kiran Bedi praises Congress govt in address to assembly

Puducherry: Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and three ruling Congress MLAs staged a walkout during the address by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to the territorial assembly on Friday, protesting her alleged reprimanding of Health staff over COVID-19 management.

As soon as she rose to read out her address, Rao and the MLAs announced their boycott and walked out of the House registering the protest against Bedi for pulling up senior doctors and health staff over the pandemic in the union territory recently, a charge rejected by the Raj Nivas. In her customary address, Bedi said, “The government led by CM V Nara­yanasamy continued to be focussed on the socio-economic development of the people of the UT with specific stress on protecting vulnerable sections of society. It was a matter of great pride Puducherry had secured the first position in four governance indicators (HRD public health, justice and law and order), she said, while also giving a clean chit to the government on handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.”