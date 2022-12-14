‘Kill’ Modi: Congress leader sent to 14-day judicial custody

File Photo

Bhopal / Damoh: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial ‘be ready to kill Modi to save the Constitution’ remark against the PM. Police produced him in a court at Pawai in Panna, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody, said his lawyer Govind Narayan Baghel. He added the court refused to grant him a bail and they will approach the higher court. Meanwhile, dubbing his remark extremely objectionable, the MP Congress issued a show-cause notice to Pateria.

He was arrested from his Hata town house in Damoh.“Police reached his house at 5.30am to arrest him. The cops took Pateria to Pawai at 7am,” a senior police official said, requesting anonymity. Condemning the remark, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath said MP Congress Committee served a notice to Pateria seeking an explanation why he must not be expelled from the party.

The notice said Pateria used “objectionable and condemnable words” against the PM.“In 45 years of political life, I have always followed truth and non-violence with full conscience and will always do so. The alleged video of a leader is going viral in the State, if there is even an iota of truth in it, then we strongly condemn such statements,” Mr Nath tweeted.