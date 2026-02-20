'Kid Was Soaked In Blood, No One Helped': Grandmother Recalls Horror After 6-Year-Old Killed In Janakpuri E-Rickshaw Crash | VIDEO

New Delhi: A six-year-old girl lost her life while her grandmother sustained injuries after an e-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a speeding car and overturned in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area on February 17, police said.

Accident During Routine School Trip

According to officials, the child’s maternal grandmother, Mercy Xavier (57), was taking her granddaughter to school when the accident occurred. The e-rickshaw was reportedly moving at a normal speed when a white car allegedly rammed into it, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Recounting the incident, Xavier said they were thrown onto the road after the collision. “The e-rickshaw driver was driving very gently. Suddenly, a speeding white car hit us and we fell. I begged the driver to take my baby to the hospital, but he ran away,” she alleged.

‘I Kept Pleading For Help’

While speaking to PTI, The grandmother claimed that as the child lay bleeding on the road, several bystanders gathered but failed to offer immediate assistance. “My granddaughter was soaked in blood. I pleaded with another driver standing nearby to help take her to the hospital, but he also left,” she said, breaking down.

The child’s mother, who works at a hospital, said she received a distress call from her mother shortly after the crash. She later learnt from hospital staff that her daughter was gasping for breath while her elderly mother cried for help.

It was eventually a nurse and another passerby who rushed the child to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. Both the girl and her grandmother were later shifted to an advanced medical facility in Dwarka, where the child succumbed to her injuries.

Police Probe Underway

Police said a PCR call regarding the accident was received from Mata Chanan Devi Hospital on the morning of February 17. An investigation has been initiated to identify and trace the driver of the car involved.