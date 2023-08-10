Khudiram Bose Martyrdom Day: Must-Know Facts About Young Revolutionary Who Was Hanged To Death At 18 On This Day

Khudiram Bose | File

It was on this day in Indian history that a young revolutionary was hanged to death for opposing British rule and voicing for the country's freedom. Khudiram Bose was martyred on August 11, 1908, and breathed his last while holding a Bhagavad Gita in his hand.

On his death anniversary, read some facts about Khudiram Bose

Born on December 3, 1889, in a small village named Habibpur in the Midnapore district, Indian revolutionary from West Bengal, Khudiram Bose was one of those to begin young to love and devote everything to the country

He dropped out of school after studying till class 9 and later dedicated all his time to revolutionary activities

In his early days, people saw him getting involved in revolutionary activities and later intensifying his revolt against British rule with his skills and learnings

In 1905, Bose participated in protests during the Bengal partition period

December 6, 1907, was one of the crucial dates which saw Bose in severe action. He was involved in the Bengal's Narayangarh railway station bomb blasts. It is said that within a year's time, Bose learned to prepare and plant bombs

He accompanied another revolutionary named Praful Chandra Chaki in 1908 when the duo attempted to assassinate the district magistrate of Muzaffarpur, Kingsford. However, things failed and landed Bose in trouble. Chaki killed himself to not be caught and humiliated by the British

Bose was arrested by the police. He was punished severely and sentenced to end his life

Like a fearless lion with no regret, he greeted death as he sacrificed himself for the country on August 11, 1908