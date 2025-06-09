 'Khub Maar': Minor Girl Allegedly Thrashed After Protesting Against Molestation In UP's Kanpur (VIDEO)
HomeIndia'Khub Maar': Minor Girl Allegedly Thrashed After Protesting Against Molestation In UP's Kanpur (VIDEO)

'Khub Maar': Minor Girl Allegedly Thrashed After Protesting Against Molestation In UP's Kanpur (VIDEO)

In the video, a young man can be seen flogging the girl with a belt, another man can also be seen hitting her with his hands, while a woman is trying to come in between and stop the attack.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of viral video | X/@NeerajT23339977

Kanpur: A disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has surfaced. The video shows a minor girl being allegedly thrashed with a belt by two men, after she resisted a molestation attempt by miscreants while filling water outside her house.

Soon, the man hitting the girl with his hands, attacks the woman recording the act. A woman can be heard saying, "Khub maar," which roughly translates to "Beat her enough." Many can also be heard in the video, asking the man to stop beating the girl.

Soon, the man hitting the girl with his hands, attacks the woman recording the act. A woman can be heard saying, "Khub maar," which roughly translates to "Beat her enough." Many can also be heard in the video, asking the man to stop beating the girl.

The victim tries to escape, but the man runs behind her and continues to thrash her, even after the girl falls on the ground. The disturbing video, has gone viral on social media prompting action from the police.

Kanpur police reacting to the viral video said,"A video related to Police Station Chakeri is going viral in which a young woman is being beaten up by two young men and a woman. Taking cognizance of the above video, a complaint has been received from the victim and a case is being registered."

The police also said that they are seaching for the accused seen in the video.

