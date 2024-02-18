'Kharge, Rahul In Touch With BJP': Fake Screenshots Of Republic TV Go Viral, Channel Issues Clarification

Rahul Gandhi along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | INC

News channel Republic TV on Sunday issued a clarification, stating that their breaking news template has been morphed to peddle fake news on social media. Earlier, screenshots using the Republic's template had gone viral, which said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were in touch with the BJP. This came in the backdrop of flurry of Congress leaders quitting the party to join the BJP.

Republic, in a statement posted on X, said, "It has come to our attention that the Republic TV breaking news template has been morphed to peddle fake news on social media. This official Republic handle is the only platform to disseminate verified news by our English news channel. We are working with social media platforms to ensure fake news does not circulate using the brand logo of Republic."

Many pro-BJP X handles had earlier tweeted the screenshots in an apparent attempt to tease the grand old party and its workers over several of its leaders leaving the party.

In the last few weeks, several Congress leaders have deserted the party ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

Former union minister Milind Deora quit the grand old party to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP in Maharashtra. Soon after, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan left the Congress party to join the BJP.

Since Saturday, there have been speculations regarding former MP CM Kamal Nath planning to switch to the BJP.