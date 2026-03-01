'Khamenei Amar Rahein': Shia Community Protests in Lucknow After Ayatollah Khamenei’s Death - VIDEO

Shia Muslims take to the streets in Lucknow to protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei | ANI

The death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has triggered grief and protests among his supporters in India, with large demonstrations reported in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

On Sunday morning, members of the Shia community gathered in significant numbers in the state capital. The procession began from the historic Chota Imambara in Old Lucknow and passed through several key areas of the city. Protesters carried photographs of Khamenei and raised slogans such as “Khamenei Amar Rahein” while voicing strong opposition to the United States and Israel.

Speakers at the protest expressed deep sorrow over Khamenei’s death, terming it a “dangerous development” and linking it directly to what they described as American “terrorism and imperialism.” Some warned that the situation could escalate into a global conflict if tensions continue to rise.

Religious leaders addressing the gathering described Khamenei as a global figure who stood against oppression and supported the downtrodden, irrespective of religion. They asserted that his death would serve as inspiration for oppressed communities worldwide and called for international efforts seeking justice.

In view of the strong emotions on the streets, heavy police deployment was seen across the protest route. Security personnel accompanied the procession, while officials appealed for calm and restraint. Intelligence agencies were also placed on alert, urging citizens not to pay heed to rumours and to maintain communal harmony.