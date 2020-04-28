Kerala's Thanneermukkom Gram Panchayat makes use of umbrellas mandatory for social distancing

Governments and health experts across the world have been advising people to practice social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus. In a unique concept, the Thanneermukkom Gram Panchayat in Alappuzha has put umbrellas to use to further aid social distance.
On Sunday, Thanneermukkom Gram Panchayat made it mandatory for anyone stepping out in the public area to carry an umbrella for maintaining the social distance. Kerala Minister Thomas Isaac said that two opened umbrellas will ensure a minimum distance of 1 meter between two people.
Taking to Twitter, Isaac wrote, "To enforce physical distancing, Thanneermukkom GP in Alappuzha, mandates that everyone hold an umbrella when they go. 2 opened umbrellas, not touching each other, will ensure min distance of 1 meter from one another. Umbrellas distributed at subsidized rate."
According to reports, the local body will distribute at least 10,000 umbrellas to its residents as part of the Break the Chain Umbrella project. They will be given umbrellas on loan and at subsidised rates.
Kerala has reported 481 cases so far while 358 have been discharged and 7 people have died in the state due to coronavirus. With 1,543 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally rose to 29,435 so far, including 934 deaths, the Union Health Ministry data said on Tuesday. A total of 62 people have died of the disease in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day rise, taking the total deaths to 934.
