Kerala's Thanneermukkom Gram Panchayat makes use of umbrellas mandatory for social distancing

Governments and health experts across the world have been advising people to practice social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus. In a unique concept, the Thanneermukkom Gram Panchayat in Alappuzha has put umbrellas to use to further aid social distance.

On Sunday, Thanneermukkom Gram Panchayat made it mandatory for anyone stepping out in the public area to carry an umbrella for maintaining the social distance. Kerala Minister Thomas Isaac said that two opened umbrellas will ensure a minimum distance of 1 meter between two people.

Taking to Twitter, Isaac wrote, "To enforce physical distancing, Thanneermukkom GP in Alappuzha, mandates that everyone hold an umbrella when they go. 2 opened umbrellas, not touching each other, will ensure min distance of 1 meter from one another. Umbrellas distributed at subsidized rate."