Kerala's LDF Government Released One-Year Progress Report: All You Need To Know

Kerala LDF Government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. | File Image

Thiruvananthapuram: On June 7, the Kerala LDF government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Roshy Augustine, the state minister for water resources, attended the release of the LDF government's progress report on its accomplishments outlining the work it has completed over the in 2023–2024.

The report was presented to senior ministers and bureaucrats in Thiruvananthapuram by the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, days after the government marked the third anniversary of its second consecutive term in power. The Vijayan government was first elected in 2016 after overthrowing the UDF government, and it was granted a larger mandate when it was re-elected in 2021.

The Progress Reports

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's progress report, which highlights its accomplishments during its three-year term and the status of each of the 900 promises in its election manifesto, was released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on June 8.

One of its main accomplishments, according to the government, is the eradication of poverty through its flagship program. The report states that 30,658 families (47.89%) of the 64,006 families classified as extremely poor have been lifted out of poverty as a result of the program. Of the 5.03 lakh houses allotted for the LIFE project, 4.03 lakh have been completed, with 1.41 lakh of those completed during the current government's tenure.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan releasing the progress report of the LDF government at a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, marking the completion of two years of the govt as well as the 7th continuous year of the LDF in power. pic.twitter.com/1aew6l1ppz — S.R.Praveen (@myopiclenses) May 20, 2023

Funds For Infrastructure

Works worth ₹17,496.72 crore have been initiated for 1,314 roads and bridges. As many as 5,656 kilometres of roads in the State have been upgraded to bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete (BM and BC) quality. Hill highways have been completed for a distance of 149.18 km, out of the 793.68 km planned. The ongoing works on National Highway 66 across the State is expected to be completed by 2025.

Out of the 886 health institutions aimed to be turned to family health centres, the work on 683 have been completed. A total of 116 family health centres secured National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification. As part of a project to improve the infrastructure of medical colleges, taluk hospitals, and district hospitals, construction work of ₹15,000 crore is ongoing. In the health sector, 1,005 new posts have been created.

In the State, 359 colleges and 8 universities have obtained National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation; of these, 82 colleges have done so in the last two years. Under this government, 204 postgraduate programs and 900 new graduate programs have been launched.

The State's output of vegetables grown grew from 15.7 tonnes in 2021–2021 to 17.217 tonnes in 2023–2024. A total of 203 broiler-rearing farms have been launched under the Kerala Chicken project.

With the use of the Digital Workforce Management System, 1.08 lakh people have found employment as part of the initiative to offer 20 lakh skilled young people jobs in the digital industry. 18,307 individuals seeking employment have received skills training. The number of start-ups in the State has gone up to 5,300, creating 55,000 jobs. In order to create one lakh jobs, the government intends to register 15,000 start-ups by 2026.

Since 2022, the State has seen the opening of 2.43 lakh Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs), generating ₹15,475.5 crore in investment and 5.18 lakh jobs.

A master plan worth ₹9,467.35 crore has been created for the State's public sector organizations to expand and diversify. As part of the action plan to raise the state's rankings for ease of doing business, the government has finished 275 of the 301 tasks.

Over the previous year, there was a 15.92% increase in the number of domestic tourists. As part of the Muziris Heritage project, the restoration of several historic structures is now complete.

Promises By CPM-led LDF Government

The CPM-led LDF made 900 promises after taking back power in 2021, all of which were meticulously updated in the progress report. Up to 20 lakh skilled workers would be employed, extreme poverty would be eliminated, the state would become one of India's most infrastructure-rich, modern local self-government facilities would be upgraded, environmental sustainability would be maintained in balance, and homegrown coffee would be certified as carbon neutral.

Work of the CPM-led LDF Government in Challenging Circumstances

Vijayan asserted that his administration performed well in spite of a number of financial setbacks and natural disasters, including Cyclone Ockhi, the floods in 2018 and 2019, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the state was able to raise its income and revenue through tax collection to a great extent, citing the increase in welfare pensions for a large number of people from ₹600 to ₹1,600. He described it as a "temporary setback," despite criticizing the federal government for policies that impede the state-owned company in charge of pension distribution from operating. “The government hopes that the situation will be favourable soon and therefore the pensions will be paid,” he said according to a PTI report.