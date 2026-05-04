Keralam Lottery Result Live, May 04, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-52 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

Keralam: The wait is finally over for Keralam lottery enthusiasts! The Keralam Bhagyathara BT-52 lottery results for Monday, May 04, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Keralam Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-52 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-52 for Monday, 04-05-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BU 178419 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: TAMIL VENDAN RAJA RAMAN

Agency No.: E 11442

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BN 178419 BO 178419

BP 178419 BR 178419

BS 178419 BT 178419

BV 178419 BW 178419

BX 178419 BY 178419 BZ 178419

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

BR 131063 (CHERTHALA)

Agent Name: ARJUN V NAIR

Agency No.: A 5134

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BP 203448 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: C N MITHRAN

Agency No.: T 3796

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0080 0211 0422 0937 3041 3641 4619 6260 6344 7613 7615 8003 8014 8255 8670 8683 8791 9804 9835

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0858 1695 1832 2495 4290 5914

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0886 0963 1208 1398 1613 2114 2163 2499 2833 3592 3985 4629 4780 7134 7386 8424 8470 8504 9015 9017 9210 9267 9323 9582 9914

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0276 0385 0501 0524 0634 1163 1319 1424 1436 1441 1457 1512 1617 1620 1655 1956 2191 2201 2553 2561 2630 2677 2778 2867 3230 3593 3690 3756 3896 4090 4373 4576 4800 5035 5083 5149 5285 5466 5518 5944 6034 6192 6322 6337 6398 6415 6463 6468 6535 6606 6688 6718 6786 6821 7000 7082 7321 7395 7744 7977 8100 8107 8129 8201 8271 8353 8410 8491 8691 8694 8905 9032 9042 9374 9417 9753

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

1451 9800 1597 0955 9208 2497 5214 3802 5563 0309 3440 3786 0479 7838 3061 1048 1986 1452 1160 5445 0735 6635 8978 1113 2009 1149 6288 3978 6926 9526 0896 1368 9928 9544 5559 0905...

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

...

What is Keralam Lottery?

Keralam is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Keralam?

The Keralam lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Keralam lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Keralam Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-52: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Keralam Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.