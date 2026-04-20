Keralam Lottery Result Live, April 20, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-50 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

Keralam: The wait is finally over for Keralam lottery enthusiasts! The Keralam Bhagyathara BT-50 lottery results for Monday, April 20, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Keralam Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-50 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-50 for Monday, 20-04-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BS 537563 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: USHA

Agency No.: A 3730

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BN 537563 BO 537563

BP 537563 BR 537563

BT 537563 BU 537563

BV 537563 BW 537563

BX 537563 BY 537563 BZ 537563

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BX 246280 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: PRAKASH R

Agency No.: M 3081

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BO 473884 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: MAHESH

Agency No.: M 2911

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0090 0397 0546 0743 1675 3006 3130 3922 4195 4317 4569 5005 5419 6897 7892 8037 8143 8603 9581

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0833 1112 1621 5595 5759 7314

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0258 0392 0398 0728 0750 1705 1815 3649 4165 4282 5208 5831 5925 6309 6820 7010 7036 7382 7604 8026 8299 8318 8932 9146 9283

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0166 0181 0633 0768 0842 0952 1099 1179 1342 1403 1409 1467 1508 1967 1981 2000 2177 2243 2244 2272 2285 2566 2573 2828 2903 3183 3662 3874 3895 3958 4100 4299 4372 4537 4748 4797 5262 5421 5528 5601 5693 5739 5746 5773 5810 5887 5899 6603 6641 6766 6794 6899 6998 7096 7269 7563 7572 7642 7699 7729 7907 8601 8605 8658 8735 8927 8997 9074 9165 9265 9523 9626 9720 9749 9821 9924

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0003 0019 0157 0171 0237 0257 0293 0342 0387 0655 0757 0781 0803 0940 0964 1017 1166 1244 1288 1311 1589 1616 1628 1690 1717 1813 1859 2120 2353 2397 2839 2939 3378 3409 3680 3857 3932 3942 4202 4207 4226 4709 4727 4964 4992 5020 5101 5205 5396 5522 5540 5543 5567 5845 5950 6150 6289 6297 6325 6331 6441 6465 6516 6592 6722 6727 6883 7013 7068 7139 7160 7234 7388 7489 7548 7575 7909 8012 8285 8386 8648 8826 9047 9086 9247 9370 9398 9404 9710 9844 9904 9932 9936 9960

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

0023 0149 0156 0317 0354 0386 0539 0579 0699 0734 0961 1050 1258 1265 1277 1286 1422 1487 1507 1566 1655 1727 1758 1796 1872 1997 2096 2102 2153 2155 2204 2245 2526 2528 2577 2688 2691 2705 2721 2831 2855 2894 2933 3018 3094 3325 3504 3532 3558 3655 3702 3803 3815 3858 3861 3872 3877 3952 3959 4196 4197 4209 4227 4243 4275 4297 4690 4773 4893 5002 5015 5161 5224 5287 5305 5314 5485 5548 5572 5641 5740 5775 5814 5815 5819 5847 5956 5982 6103 6190 6218 6338 6345 6350 6361 6396 6462 6554 6725 6759 6809 6818 6835 7018 7109 7158 7226 7420 7444 7497 7505 7659 7682 7749 7819 7834 7836 7885 7894 8142 8177 8202 8348 8364 8367 8397 8468 8508 8598 8639 8817 9032 9083 9151 9257 9662 9730 9743 9764 9792 9827 9841 9860 9977

What is Keralam Lottery?

Keralam is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Keralam?

The Keralam lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Keralam lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Keralam Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-50: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Keralam Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.