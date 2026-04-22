Keralam Lottery Result: April 22, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-49 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Lottery results for Keralam Dhanalekshmi DL-49 will be announced today, Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Keralam Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Keralam Dhanalekshmi DL-49 winners list here.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-49 for Wednesday, 22-04-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DE 555400 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: VIJEESH R V

Agency No.: P 2823

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DA 555400 DB 555400

DC 555400 DD 555400

DF 555400 DG 555400

DH 555400 DJ 555400

DK 555400 DL 555400 DM 555400

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DG 886498 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: P MURALI

Agency No.: P 1910

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DJ 627205 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: SAMBATH S R

Agency No.: P 2871

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0326 0380 1569 3132 3554 3610 4193 4532 4824 5617 6464 6648 7116 8474 8849 9084 9302 9787 9834

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1002 3039 3992 4085 5712 6472

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0212 1121 2646 2656 2748 3147 3364 3483 3837 3948 4063 4505 4750 4803 4879 4897 5163 5543 6589 6893 8201 8457 8528 8864 9757

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0166 0219 0222 0224 0265 0364 0442 0574 0601 0802 0978 1057 1455 1531 1650 1707 1857 1864 1982 2103 2247 2351 2463 2532 2600 2609 3144 3237 3282 3412 3565 3662 3696 3744 3749 3958 4114 4153 4331 4622 4724 5021 5030 5106 5260 5268 5315 5330 5380 5530 5598 5692 5830 5841 5970 6733 6782 7095 7456 7572 7839 7985 8070 8096 8149 8292 8698 8737 8779 8797 9061 9519 9548 9601 9662 9801

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0021 0157 0180 0294 0467 0887 0968 1068 1148 1156 1158 1182 1189 1230 1244 1352 1627 1847 1962 2251 2321 2406 2560 2582 2947 3092 3109 3136 3211 3344 3405 3408 3497 3543 3595 3613 3636 3716 3945 3957 4202 4222 4270 4289 4304 4358 4457 4576 4740 5171 5223 5471 5591 5630 5952 6023 6082 6182 6259 6344 6552 6563 6873 6888 7003 7066 7156 7374 7540 7654 7689 7697 7730 7837 8087 8187 8216 8361 8530 8537 8578 8733 8735 8756 8761 8830 8925 8939 8977 9180 9261 9370 9612 9622 9789 9937

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0005 0149 0162 0207 0337 0432 0554 0555 0619 0624 0646 0656 0682 0698 0729 0742 0785 0819 0821 0889 0912 1031 1081 1107 1126 1377 1421 1430 1508 1660 1860 2035 2116 2127 2183 2238 2422 2521 2607 2728 2786 2844 2893 2993 3066 3069 3110 3181 3200 3325 3396 3468 3623 3633 3658 3688 3739 3843 3942 3986 4061 4072 4080 4090 4175 4209 4430 4445 4493 4508 4524 4603 4725 4748 4957 4966 5003 5045 5240 5263 5299 5308 5361 5386 5539 5646 5756 5811 5893 5966 5972 6012 6031 6058 6219 6236 6282 6471 6591 6646 6720 6745 6968 7115 7242 7322 7470 7664 7708 7748 7767 7904 8077 8124 8202 8212 8272 8275 8279 8589 8612 8757 8956 9032 9181 9413 9440 9661 9705 9747 9755 9828 9844 9865 9926 9930 9965 9968

What is Keralam Lottery?

The Keralam Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Keralam, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Keralam lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Keralam lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Keralam Lotteries

The Keralam Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Keralam.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Keralam Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Keralam lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

Dhanalekshmi DL-49: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Keralam Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.