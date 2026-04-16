Keralam Lottery Result: April 16, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-619 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Karunya Plus KN-619 lottery results for Thursday, April 16, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Keralam Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Keralam Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-619 for Thursday, 16-04-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PL 561807 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: PAKYALEKSHMI

Agency No.: K 5714

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

PA 561807 PB 561807

PC 561807 PD 561807

PE 561807 PF 561807

PG 561807 PH 561807

PJ 561807 PK 561807 PM 561807

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PK 832398 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: SHINGARAN M

Agency No.: E 64

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PA 125808 (MANANTHAVADY)

Agent Name: GANESH PRASAD

Agency No.: W 868

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0514 0723 0925 2553 2798 2811 3033 3263 3508 3940 4195 4994 6591 6724 8000 8100 8209 9846 9892

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5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0896 3043 3200 4096 7062 7221

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0556 0574 0816 1070 1775 2166 2511 2684 3579 3595 3614 3669 4489 4869 5215 5861 6044 7126 7357 7497 8296 8354 8580 9157 9196

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0205 0220 0414 0464 0683 0689 1201 1587 1673 2001 2271 2462 2843 2865 3008 3180 3276 3479 4003 4122 4190 4298 4421 5067 5102 5242 5263 5413 5438 5532 5781 5896 5920 6012 6200 6219 6231 6291 6549 6603 6673 6697 6775 7112 7191 7199 7285 7362 7371 7506 7866 7943 8265 8277 8374 8391 8527 8739 8766 8790 8832 8933 8959 9152 9165 9278 9379 9452 9454 9640 9747 9772 9775 9845 9851 9946

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0028 0091 0214 0301 0427 0571 0690 0777 0850 0889 0924 1110 1128 1218 1494 1730 1735 1980 2049 2162 2203 2227 2300 2333 2381 2561 2680 2866 3042 3574 3662 3676 3943 4051 4091 4123 4185 4211 4285 4591 4704 4777 4778 5533 5574 5745 5790 5814 5924 6235 6357 6569 6576 6596 6654 6659 6719 7180 7395 7560 7603 7785 7808 8076 8225 8346 8548 8712 8877 8894 8908 8940 9040 9116 9204 9235 9471 9556 9571 9695 9707 9899 9927 9928

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

0010 0128 0133 0177 0261 0266 0405 0554 0595 0609 0677 0684 0704 0806 0844 0963 1102 1180 1195 1227 1327 1357 1646 1710 1838 1866 1915 1967 2097 2370 2460 2607 2638 3175 3176 3221 3302 3307 3418 3504 3592 3720 3954 4008 4026 4084 4130 4200 4247 4336 4370 4383 4397 4448 4457 4496 4500 4539 4597 4623 4638 4648 4697 4788 4812 4813 4946 4970 4986 5008 5145 5160 5185 5241 5582 5601 5608 5675 5698 5739 5772 5802 5830 5852 5947 6028 6142 6153 6207 6213 6234 6270 6293 6348 6361 6391 6451 6685 6744 6802 7036 7063 7094 7144 7224 7242 7309 7337 7429 7479 7488 7572 7614 7696 7702 7812 7815 7821 7841 8058 8089 8226 8552 8555 8570 8577 8747 8788 8791 8854 8889 8901 8989 8997 9013 9024 9028 9187 9229 9303 9312 9322 9411 9418 9450 9519 9632 9674 9703 9728 9783 9813 9814 9880 9906 9974

What is Keralam Lottery?

The Keralam Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Keralam set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Keralam State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Keralam Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Keralam Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Keralam?

Keralam lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Keralam government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Keralam lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Keralam Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Karunya Plus KN-619: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Keralam Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.