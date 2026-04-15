Keralam Lottery Result: April 15, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-48 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-48 will be announced today, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-48 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-48 for Wednesday, 15-04-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DN 889830 (THIRUR)

Agent Name: SHAJI K

Agency No.: M 3607

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DO 889830 DP 889830

DR 889830 DS 889830

DT 889830 DU 889830

DV 889830 DW 889830

DX 889830 DY 889830 DZ 889830

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DU 984582 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)

Agent Name: B R CHANDRA SHEKHARA PILLAI

Agency No.: Q 2559

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DX 197558 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: RAJASHREE U P

Agency No.: M 4736

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0541 0783 2791 2927 3349 3467 3551 3892 3928 4443 5048 5479 7284 7700 8238 8254 8389 8825 8932

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1989 4121 5872 6827 6936 8197

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0061 1006 1310 1707 1909 3304 4278 4888 4899 5096 5799 6146 6373 7271 7877 7970 8229 8509 8573 8888 8945 9198 9531 9633 9645

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0071 0091 0255 0820 0873 0940 1156 1381 1398 1892 1994 2098 2170 2380 2603 2695 2742 2853 3210 3509 3624 3650 3741 4100 4106 4152 4203 4231 4234 4413 4509 4624 4696 4782 4864 4874 4952 5218 5241 5428 5435 5443 5688 5848 6026 6103 6366 6381 6544 6588 6768 6787 7038 7080 7150 7218 7393 7424 7438 7484 7503 7567 7857 8336 8377 8783 8806 9103 9105 9286 9400 9497 9754 9780 9798 9847

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0119 0215 0244 0278 0416 0768 0901 1115 1345 1423 1525 1579 1602 1869 2000 2063 2109 2247 2355 2563 2621 2648 2955 3059 3083 3232 3370 3407 3578 3668 3714 3792 3945 4090 4261 4337 4557 4594 4960 5053 5148 5180 5229 5404 5453 5534 5711 5715 5720 5782 5793 5867 5925 5935 5965 5985 6068 6106 6250 6286 6556 6720 6979 6997 7060 7061 7087 7092 7154 7219 7226 7266 7290 7382 7448 7522 7538 7618 7625 7708 7784 7811 7896 8143 8427 8486 8694 8768 8882 8893 8983 9020 9478 9767 9834 9886

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0019 0040 0099 0168 0364 0396 0495 0505 0517 0521 0590 0646 1056 1089 1223 1259 1269 1279 1424 1467 1787 1879 1931 2097 2129 2242 2358 2432 2477 2497 2504 2680 2689 2803 2863 2941 3085 3442 3452 3591 3692 3710 3736 3816 3834 3843 3882 3930 3952 3953 3980 4076 4120 4142 4274 4286 4344 4374 4408 4451 4500 4609 4701 4783 4804 4857 4880 4898 4940 5136 5279 5348 5386 5419 5489 5563 5572 5622 5631 5682 5813 6072 6189 6237 6240 6315 6329 6349 6386 6387 6493 6536 6557 6568 6657 6779 6844 6847 6929 6990 7178 7201 7233 7273 7422 7520 7549 7575 7670 7720 7799 7851 7924 7932 7971 8122 8130 8216 8226 8303 8352 8434 8584 8650 8785 8793 8851 9178 9210 9224 9272 9311 9324 9742 9782 9812 9829 9968

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

Dhanalekshmi DL-48: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.