 Assembly Elections 2026 Live: Union Minister Suresh Gopi Arrives At Polling Booth In Guruvayur South To Cast His Vote
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Assembly Elections 2026 Live: Union Minister Suresh Gopi Arrives At Polling Booth In Guruvayur South To Cast His Vote

Campaigning ended in Assam and Kerala for the April 9 Assembly polls, with high-stakes contests across 266 seats. In Assam, focus remained on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while in Kerala, a triangular battle is underway. The Election Commission of India has assured free and fair polling with tight security arrangements.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, April 09, 2026, 08:05 AM IST
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09 April 2026 08:05 AM IST

Polling Across 296 Seats

Voting will take place across 140 seats in Kerala, 126 in Assam and 30 in Puducherry. A total of 1,849 candidates are in the fray, with contests shaped by fierce political exchanges, governance debates and leadership face-offs.

09 April 2026 08:05 AM IST

Voting Begins For Kerala, Assam & Puducherry

 Voting for high-stake polls in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry has begun. The voting will continue till 6pm, according to the Election Commission.

09 April 2026 08:05 AM IST

Union Minister Suresh Gopi Arrives At Polling Booth To Cast His Vote

Union Minister Suresh Gopi arrived at a polling booth to cast his vote at Guruvayur Devaswom English Medium School in Guruvayur South Part booth number 137.

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