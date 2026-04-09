Assembly Elections 2026 Live: Union Minister Suresh Gopi Arrives At Polling Booth In Guruvayur South To Cast His Vote

09 April 2026 08:05 AM IST
Polling Across 296 Seats
Voting will take place across 140 seats in Kerala, 126 in Assam and 30 in Puducherry. A total of 1,849 candidates are in the fray, with contests shaped by fierce political exchanges, governance debates and leadership face-offs.
09 April 2026 08:05 AM IST
Voting Begins For Kerala, Assam & Puducherry
Voting for high-stake polls in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry has begun. The voting will continue till 6pm, according to the Election Commission.
09 April 2026 08:05 AM IST
Union Minister Suresh Gopi Arrives At Polling Booth To Cast His Vote
Union Minister Suresh Gopi arrived at a polling booth to cast his vote at Guruvayur Devaswom English Medium School in Guruvayur South Part booth number 137.