Kerala to set up country's first global trade centre for women in Kozhikode

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major initiative to accelerate women entrepreneurship and secure gender parity, Kerala will set up the country's first International Women's Trade Centre (iWTC), in consonance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in Kozhikode.

A key project of the state's Gender Park under the Department of Social Justice, it is envisaged as a safe space away from home for women to harness their entrepreneurial capabilities, set up or expand their businesses and get their products marketed globally.

The first phase of iWTC, being executed under the Gender Park's "Vision 2020", is scheduled to be completed by 2021. "It is significant that the Gender Park has unveiled iWTC project at a time when more and more women are foraying into entrepreneurship and exploring other self-employment options in Kerala," said Minister for Health and Social Justice K K Shailaja.

"This forward-looking venture will fulfill the need for providing a platform to help women break the glass ceiling by overcoming social barriers in their way and forge ahead as successful entrepreneurs," she said here in a statement.

Gender Park CEO, P T Mohammed Sunish said the overall scheme of iWTC would be that of a world class shopping destination, encompassing within its ambit a string of outlets catering to the needs of women entrepreneurs.