Kerala Shocker: Couple Arrested In Wayanad For Raping Girl, Threatening To Leak Her Nude Pics Online

Representational Image

Wayanad, January 22: A couple has been arrested in connection with a rape case involving a girl in Kerala's Wayanad. The accused couple, identified as 45-year-old Cherukunnu Prachithan of Poothadi, and his 38-year-old wife Sujnhana (38), allegedly sexually assaulted the girl and threatened to share nude pictures online. A third accused, 59-year-old Suresh, had surrendered before the Kalpetta POCSO court last week.

Prachithan and Sujnhana surrendered at the Kenichira police station on Monday, January 22. According to reports, the girl was raped and harassed between 2020 and 2023. The matter came to fore when the girl's parents noticed change in her behaviour. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged and the police launched an investigation.

Sujnhana Aided In Sexual Assault

In the complaint, it has been alleged that Prachithan had raped repeatedly between 2020 and 2023. His wife Sujnhana, who allegedly knew about it, is accused of helping her husband in carrying out the exploitation of the girl. The accused not only raped the girl, but also clicked her nude pictures on their mobile phones. The girl was told that her photos would be shared online if she revealed anything.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and launched probe. The couple had gone absconding as the investigation began. However, they later surrendered before the police. While Prachithan has been booked for sexual assault, his wife was charged for aiding and abetting the torture. Further investigation is underway.