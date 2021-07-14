Kerala reports 4 more cases of Zika virus, tally rises to 23

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala on Tuesday recorded four new cases of Zika Virus. A doctor working in a private hospital and a 16-year-old girl are among four infected with the virus.

The total cases of the Zika Virus in the state have gone up to 23, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said. The first case of the virus was confirmed in Kerala on July 9. A high alert has been flagged in all districts regarding the mosquito-borne virus.