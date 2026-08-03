Kerala Rain Update: Death Toll Climbs To 15 As Floods, Landslides Ravage State; 7 Missing, Thousands Shifted To Relief Camps

Kerala continues to grapple with the devastating impact of incessant monsoon rains, with the death toll in rain-related incidents rising to 15, while seven people remain missing, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said on Monday.

The fatalities have been reported from multiple districts. Kottayam recorded three deaths, including two in the Poonjar Assembly constituency and a child who drowned after falling into a water tank. Ernakulam reported two deaths, while one person each died in Idukki and Muvattupuzha. Four people lost their lives in Malappuram, two in Kollam, and one each in Kannur and Kozhikode.

The Chief Minister said seven people remain unaccounted for. Two people are missing in Kollam and Kannur each, while one person each is missing in Malappuram, Idukki and Muvattupuzha.

Meanwhile, a landslide occurred at Panakkad near Malappuram, Kerala, on Monday, sending a portion of a hill crashing onto the Nadukani–Parappanangadi highway between Edayapalam and Karathodu, disrupting traffic along the route.

Visuals from the site show the terrifying landslide, with people seen running for their lives.

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Heavy Rain Continues, Alerts Issued Across All Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain alerts for all 14 districts in Kerala, warning that heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds is likely to continue.

An orange alert has been issued for Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta, while Palakkad, Thrissur, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram remain under a yellow alert.

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The weather department has also warned of isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of up to 60 kmph.

Floods, Landslides Raise Alarm Across Kerala

With rivers swelling rapidly due to relentless rainfall, authorities have urged residents in low-lying and riverside areas to remain on high alert. The threat of landslides continues to loom over hilly districts, prompting officials to advise vulnerable residents to relocate to safer locations.

Heavy rain has inundated several parts of the state, triggering flooding in low-lying areas and landslides at multiple locations.

In Pathanamthitta, where a recent flash flood had already caused significant damage, water levels in Ranni have risen again following fresh spells of rain.

Moozhiyar Dam On Alert, Residents Asked To Stay Prepared

Authorities have issued a Red Alert for the Moozhiyar Dam catchment area, warning that the dam gates may have to be opened at short notice if inflows continue to rise.

The district administration has advised people living along the banks of the Pamba River to remain vigilant and be ready to evacuate if necessary.

Kerala Tourism Minister P.C. Vishnunadh said weather forecasts predicting extremely heavy rainfall had proved accurate. He added that authorities had reduced the proposed opening of the dam shutters from 30 cm to 15 cm after reviewing the situation. According to the minister, it would take around four hours for water released from the upper catchment to reach downstream areas.

Relief Operations Intensified As Thousands Move To Camps

The state government has stepped up rescue and relief efforts as the situation worsens.

Three tipper trucks have been deployed to Thiruvalla to assist rescue teams, while 14 fishing boats will be pressed into service to strengthen evacuation efforts. The minister also announced that an emergency meeting of Revenue Department officials would be convened to review the evolving situation.

According to the state government, nearly 5,792 people have been shifted to 209 relief camps across Kerala.

The government said 27 houses have been completely destroyed, while another 196 houses have sustained partial damage due to heavy rain, flooding and landslides.

Schools Shut In 12 Districts, Fishing Ban Continues

In view of the severe weather conditions, district collectors have declared a holiday for educational institutions in 12 districts.

The closure applies to schools, colleges and professional educational institutions in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

Meanwhile, the ban on fishing remains in force along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts due to rough sea conditions.

Government Assures Assistance To Affected Families

Chief Minister VD Satheesan said he continues to monitor the situation closely and remains in constant touch with ministers overseeing various districts as well as district administrations.

The state government has assured financial assistance to families who lost loved ones and those whose homes and livelihoods have been damaged by the disaster. It also said all departments are fully prepared to respond to any emergency and urged residents to strictly follow official advisories and evacuation instructions.