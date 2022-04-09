Kerala: Post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield vaccine, parents seek Rs 10 crore compensation

After a post-graduate student died due to the compulsory administration of the Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, the parents of the deceased approached the Kerala High Court on Friday, according to India Today.

Her parents has also sought Rs 1 crore in compensation for the death of their only daughter, holding central government, state government, and serum manufacturers responsible.

According to the petition filed by Sabu C Thomas and his wife Jean George of Pathanamthitta, their daughter Nova Sabu, an MA Literature student, was vaccinated with Covishield at a private hospital in Kochi.

The next day she fell ill following which Nova was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for a headache and fever, the petition said.

She was then transferred to another hospital, where she complained of decreased responsiveness, exhaustion, headache, and vomiting. Soon after, she went unconscious and began convulsing. She was then intubated and placed on a ventilator. Nova died on August 12, 2021, from intracerebral bleeding.

The petitioners initially filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, claiming compensation, following which the Pathanamthitta District Medical Officer conducted an investigation.

As per the inquiry report, "Nova Sabu might have suffered from thrombocytopenia, thrombosis syndrome, which is an immunogenic response to the Covishield vaccine, which is a rare condition which occurs following Covidshield vaccination. Studies from the UK suggest an incidence of 20.3 per million doses in people aged 18 to 49 years."

When the petition came up for hearing on Friday, Justice N Nagaresh sought the view of the central government on the petition.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 10:24 PM IST