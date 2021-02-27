Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan govt declares online rummy illegal, amends Gaming Act

The Kerala government declared online rummy ‘illegal’ today and it's ban will come into force with immediate effect. The Pinarayi Vijayan government took the decision after amending The Kerala Gaming act, 1960, reads a Financial Express report.

The notification was issued regarding the online gaming amendment act on 26th February afternoon. The Kerala Court directive had urged the government to take measure against the online rummy business.

In a Public Interest Litigation filed by movie director Pauly Vadakkan, he had sought action against such sites that hosted the online rummy games and on a hearing on February 15, the Kerala High Court was told about the online rummy menace.