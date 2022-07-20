Kerala NEET frisking case: Teen describes the horror, 'Take bra in hand and leave'

PTI/Representative

Following the NEET (National Eligibility and Entrance Test) frisking controversy in Kerala, where several girls, appearing for the 2022 medical exam, were asked to remove their bras during screening before the exam, a teenage girl in Kollam has described the humiliation she faced as she sat for the examination, using her hair to cover her chest.

The 17-year-old student termed it a 'very bad experience' as she choked up while sharing what happened at the examination centre.

Girls were made to stand in two queues

Narrating the ordeal, she said that the authorities informed her about the scanning and they were made to stand in two queues—one for girls wearing bras without metal hooks and the other.

They asked her if she was wearing the bra with metal hooks, to which she responded yes, and she was asked to join the line. The teenage girl said that she could scarcely understand what was happening and why.

She continued that the security personnel asked the girls to remove their bras and put it on a table. "All the bras were bunched together. We didn't even know if we would get ours back when we returned. It was crowded when we came back. It was a scramble, but I got mine," NDTV quoted the girl saying.

Several girls wept in shame, and one of the female security employees reportedly asked, "Why are you crying?" The security personnel, with disturbing callousness, instructed the girls to pick up their bras and move on.

"Take your bra in your hand and leave"

NDTV quoted the girl further saying, "They said take your bra in your hand and leave, no need to wear them. We were very embarrassed to hear that. But everyone waited to change."

"It was dark and there was no place to change... it was a terrible experience. When we were writing the exam, we put our hair in front as we had no shawl to cover ourselves...There were boys and girls and it was really difficult and uncomfortable," she added.

Victim's parent files complaint

The incident came into light when the father of one of the girls complained to the police. He claimed, "90 per cent of the girls had to remove their innerwears" before sitting for the examination.

Reportedly, the father's complaint quoted security personnel saying, "Is your future or innerwear big for you?"

In the latest development, two more complaints were filed on Tuesday. The National Testing Agency has ordered a three-member fact-finding team to investigate the matter. Earlier, the agency denied the allegations by terming the complaint 'fictitious'.

Additionally, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance and called the incident 'shameful and outrageous to the modesty of young girls'. They asked the Kerala Police and the NTA to take action.

A three-member fact-finding committee has been constituted by National Testing Agency (NTA) after reports of a NEET (UG)-2022 candidate being subjected to harassment/inhuman treatment at a center in Kollam, Kerala on July 17 pic.twitter.com/IokUGsR1Ne — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022