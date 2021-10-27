e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

No clean chit in Devendra Fadnavis govt’s flagship Jalyukt Shivar Yojana, clarifies MVA govt Bombay HC adjourns hearing of bail applications of Aryan Khan and two others; matter to be heard tomorrow
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 08:55 PM IST

Kerala: Minor boy tries to rape woman after hitting her on face with stone; held

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | AFP

Representative Image | AFP

Advertisement

A 15-year-old boy tried to rape a 23-year-old woman by dragging her to a nearby farm after hitting her on her head with a stone, at Kottukkara in Kondotty on Monday.

According to a report from the New Indian Express, the incident took place at around 12:45pm on Monday when the woman was on her way to a computer centre in Kondotty, where she studies.

The girl's face was swollen and her dress was left torn after the attack. She was provided first aid before being shifted to the Kondotty Taluk Hospital for treatment. She was later taken to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

The boy who is a Class 10 student and also a district-level judo champion, was identified from CCTV footage and the woman's description.

The boy had hit her on the face with a stone and dragged her to a plantain farm where he planned to rape her. However, she managed to break free from his grip and escaped to a nearby house. A woman from the house then alerted the police, who later caught him.

He confessed to the crime and was detained on Tuesday. He will soon be produced before the juvenile justice board.

ALSO READ

West Bengal: State govt allows green crackers on Kali Puja and Chhath Pooja; PIL seeks blanket ban

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 08:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal