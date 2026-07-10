Kerala Medical Student's Death In Uzbekistan: Murder Case Registered In State, Police Seek Probe Details

Kerala Police have registered a murder case and are coordinating with the Indian Embassy to obtain details of the investigation into the student's death in Uzbekistan | AI Generated Image

Thiruvananthapuram, July 10: A murder case has been registered in Kerala over the death of a 22-year-old medical student in Uzbekistan last week, police said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered at Haripad Police Station on Wednesday after the student's family filed a complaint. Kayamkulam Deputy Superintendent of Police Binukumar T told PTI that the case was registered after the student's parents submitted a complaint to the District Police Chief. A post-mortem examination was also conducted at Alappuzha Medical College.

Binukumar said that although the alleged crime took place in Uzbekistan, Indian law permits registration of a case in Kerala, PTI reports.

"If the accused is prosecuted by the authorities in Uzbekistan after their investigation, we will close the case here. If no legal action is taken there, we will pursue the case further," he said.

Uzbekistan Probe Sought

Kerala Police will seek details of the investigation in Uzbekistan through the Indian Embassy, the officer said.

"There are reports that the accused has been arrested there. We will proceed through the Ministry of External Affairs to obtain details of the case and the action being taken by the authorities in Uzbekistan," Binukumar said.

He added that the victim's parents have sought a Kerala-based investigation and demanded that the accused be extradited from Uzbekistan.

"We will have to check for any such provision after taking legal advice and consulting with the Ministry of External Affairs," he added.

Police said the accused is the victim's classmate from Malappuram and allegedly hit her on the head during a heated argument, resulting in her death.

Family Disputes Police Version

The victim's family disputed the police version on Thursday, claiming that her body had multiple serious injuries.

A relative who travelled to Uzbekistan to bring back the body told reporters that investigators there informed him that the student was tortured and brutally assaulted before her death.

"She did not die because she was hit on the head with a laptop," he claimed.

The family member also alleged that investigators told him several students had witnessed the accused forcing the victim to convert her religion.

"He had brutally assaulted her a lot before killing her. So, we are seeking a post-mortem here and have lodged a complaint here to ensure he does not escape if he is let off by the police in Uzbekistan," the family member alleged.

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He further claimed that the accused's parents are government employees and that his brother is a doctor. According to him, the accused and the victim were staying in the same hostel.

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