Kerala Man Held for Creating Ruckus Onboard Air India Flight

Kochi: A 51-year old man was arrested for creating ruckus onboard an Air India flight from Abu Dhabi. The accused, identified as Jizan Jacob, was held after the Kochi-bound Air India flight landed at the international airport in Kerala on Monday.

A police officer said the man, a resident of Kerala, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the airline crew.

Suspected to be under the influence of alcohol

"The man was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. He had arguments with some co-passengers and the crew members over some minor issue," the officer said..

Jacob's arrest was recorded under Section 118 (A) of the Kerala Police Act and he was released on bail, Nedumbassery police added.

Section 118 (A) of KP Act reads that punishment for making, expressing, publishing or disseminating any matter which is threatening, abusive, humiliating or defamatory.

