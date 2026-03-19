Kerala Lottery Result: March 19, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-615 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-615 lottery results for Thursday, March 19, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Kerala Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-615 for Thursday, 19-03-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PH 221264 (WAYANAD)

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

PA 221264 PB 221264

PC 221264 PD 221264

PE 221264 PF 221264

PG 221264 PJ 221264

PK 221264 PL 221264 PM 221264

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PH 321574 (TIRUR)

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PE 607718 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0496 0926 1715 2101 3190 3200 4156 4833 5523 6254 6357 6365 6482 6773 6837 6961 8290 8404 9580

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5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0262 2106 2587 3890 6013 6078

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0091 0464 0937 1001 1231 1356 1770 2069 2215 2661 2928 3066 3367 3424 4103 4353 4662 4728 5606 6233 6851 7314 8476 9010 9184

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0015 0042 0061 0102 0171 0198 0263 0275 0282 0342 0726 0804 0806 1057 1224 1426 1559 1603 1663 1832 1934 2012 2083 2206 2579 2666 2875 3036 3228 3296 3460 3546 4463 4510 4565 4618 4749 4870 4917 4972 5161 5491 5493 5506 5583 5838 5916 5948 6105 6298 6368 6793 6928 6954 7020 7043 7130 7192 7700 7767 7853 7867 7882 8205 8564 8610 8625 8693 8996 9183 9207 9457 9575 9680 9960 9982

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0155 0204 0214 0979 1054 1159 1160 1165 1282 1444 1460 1639 1706 1806 1831 1860 1955 2061 2256 2289 2441 2558 2578 2747 2822 2861 2898 2991 3149 3194 3236 3573 3620 3673 3753 3863 3937 4410 4517 4632 4968 5098 5379 5499 5545 5589 5595 5940 5971 6082 6256 6290 6432 6439 6459 6728 6785 6806 6939 7222 7300 7383 7388 7519 7525 7532 7649 7768 8007 8051 8121 8256 8257 8345 8439 8502 8525 8737 9211 9554 9558 9566 9822 9843

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

3479 7715 7868 9985 4657 7087 2672 7331 5886 3596 2862 1455 6463 7507 3740 9880 1353 5195 0047 4051 6259 6718 5242 4783 2845 4531 7906 0875 6660 0969 7360 6556 8546 7856 1697 3334 5395 2104 3085 4493 6334 0403 6607 3340 7046 8627 0357 3147 8188 7505 8572 6060 3649 6528 8832 2420 3853 9796 8740 6826 0840 4968 1068 9679 1274 8060 5138 0697 5002 7230 9981 6891 6675 1834 7103 0207 7540 3424 0099 9662 1550 1069 0606 6049 7770 1400 2817 9252 8665 4294 6869 0302 6913 6540 0534 5408 6476 2076 4637 7182 5092 8669 2280 2110

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Kerala set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Kerala Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Kerala Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Karunya Plus KN-615: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.