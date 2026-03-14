Kerala Lottery Result: March 14, 2026 - Karunya KR-746 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya KR-746 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, March 14 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-746 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-746 for Saturday, 14-03-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KG 569383 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: THOMAS V JOHN

Agency No.: E 8829

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KA 569383 KB 569383

KC 569383 KD 569383

KE 569383 KF 569383

KH 569383 KJ 569383

KK 569383 KL 569383 KM 569383

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KD 296989 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: JAISON

Agency No.: R 10230

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KJ 886398 (VADAKARA)

Agent Name: CHANDRAN CHERIYA PARAMBATH

Agency No.: D 6873

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0179 1495 2123 3170 3227 3388 3553 4160 4779 5264 5906 6371 7946 8229 8484 8777 9009 9383 9553

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

3730 4074 7211 8428 8876 9344

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0351 0610 0642 1359 1509 1773 2129 2229 3129 3283 3370 3403 3583 3981 4251 5043 5105 5287 7257 8013 8060 8716 8829 8865 9119

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0003 0108 0225 0401 0490 0529 0749 0797 0799 0909 1123 1224 1379 1383 2045 2310 2337 2492 2566 2598 2695 2700 2730 2840 3191 3307 3785 3805 3870 3911 4087 4162 4198 4248 4313 4345 4370 4391 4439 4453 4592 4874 5171 5533 5623 5755 5819 6013 6167 6195 6232 6254 6653 6654 6655 6737 6905 7509 7526 7638 7701 7707 7735 8120 8188 8344 8376 8407 8419 8900 8935 9117 9144 9236 9364 9521

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0146 0199 0211 0312 0324 0331 0453 0478 0504 0551 1030 1147 1185 1529 1697 1881 1909 2128 2248 2459 2470 2591 2670 2967 3093 3165 3246 3319 3443 3472 3539 3687 3897 3945 3958 3968 4017 4156 4214 4375 4769 4809 4914 5052 5349 5355 5386 5419 5480 5508 5584 5612 5992 6134 6147 6190 6522 6576 6649 6718 6772 6859 6907 7018 7028 7055 7259 7298 7341 7360 7530 7540 7624 7689 8068 8100 8180 8260 8654 8687 8859 8883 8902 8926 9061 9274 9496 9638 9652 9684 9694 9842

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0095 0176 0200 0217 0256 0266 0285 0372 0385 0587 0647 0650 0657 0837 0886 1090 1129 1204 1342 1375 1386 1399 1403 1452 1468 1541 1543 1594 1608 1616 1783 1856 1896 1907 2030 2062 2233 2280 2412 2432 2435 2512 2576 2694 2723 2800 2810 2977 2998 3025 3105 3160 3237 3245 3249 3266 3289 3290 3320 3325 3391 3396 3418 3442 3507 3713 3769 3818 3819 3821 3915 4093 4108 4120 4175 4193 4404 4545 4695 4731 4732 4740 4758 4817 4882 4920 4974 5020 5054 5153 5157 5258 5272 5292 5311 5374 5400 5556 5764 5775 5809 5811 5920 5975 6017 6144 6329 6363 6394 6421 6444 6494 6502 6580 6627 6635 6705 6981 7410 7456 7559 7745 7885 7944 7964 8101 8581 8582 8702 8703 8751 8870 9022 9166 9272 9495 9576 9599 9712 9822 9879 9936 9939 9986

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.