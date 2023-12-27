 Kerala Lottery Result Live 27-12-2023: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Fifty-Fifty FF-78 At 3 PM Wednesday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹ 1 Crore!
Kerala Lottery Result Live 27-12-2023: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Fifty-Fifty FF-78 At 3 PM Wednesday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹ 1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result Live 27-12-2023: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Fifty-Fifty FF-78 At 3 PM Wednesday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹ 1 Crore!

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Result Live 27-12-2023 | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Fifty-Fifty FF-78 on Wednesday, 27-12-2023 will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

The prizes of the Kerala Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,000

4th Prize Rs.2,000

5th Prize Rs.1,000

6th Prize Rs.500

7th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results of the Kerala Lottery can be checked on the official websites of statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info and follow the steps.

How to claim the prize money

If you think you've won a prize, check your lottery ticket numbers with the ones printed in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches a winning number, you can get a prize. To get your prize, go to the Kerala Lottery offices at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days after the draw. Winners are advised to take the winning ticket and a valid ID to claim their prize money.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

