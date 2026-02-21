Kerala Lottery Result: February 21, 2026 - Karunya KR-743 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya KR-743 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, February 21 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-743 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-743 for Saturday, 21-02-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KV 668293 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: KANNAPPAN

Agency No.: P 4507

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KN 668293 KO 668293

KP 668293 KR 668293

KS 668293 KT 668293

KU 668293 KW 668293

KX 668293 KY 668293 KZ 668293

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KT 556577 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: C K UMA SANKAR

Agency No.: C 4241

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KP 270540 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Agent Name: ARUN M A

Agency No.: E 8614

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

1090 1212 1599 2540 2923 3555 4235 4324 5454 5906 6792 7188 7258 7329 7925 8513 8884 8978 9863

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0262 1079 1466 4061 7399 9749

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0345 0525 0540 1512 1731 1823 1898 2036 2567 2576 4705 4799 4886 5366 6280 6758 7011 7429 8081 8106 8134 8451 9027 9605 9773

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0063 0118 0361 0497 0719 0729 0745 0819 0936 1284 1312 1364 1482 1496 1541 1665 1724 1776 1821 1888 1943 2199 2287 2500 2511 2777 2807 2930 2967 3346 3547 3617 3715 3740 4456 4466 4574 4597 4754 4778 4786 4945 5061 5447 5453 5562 5744 5820 6195 6202 6203 6270 6426 6565 6964 7152 7213 7356 7569 7766 8141 8201 8353 8462 8472 8476 8491 8771 8790 8837 8882 8900 9078 9777 9882 9922

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0579 0655 0857 0920 0924 0928 0931 1026 1247 1250 1357 1390 1520 1542 1705 1870 1887 1945 1950 1993 2024 2048 2160 2202 2291 2394 3172 3197 3220 3262 3270 3338 3545 3573 3641 3672 3712 3756 3822 3831 4029 4101 4199 4202 4269 4307 4414 4449 4492 4644 4727 4731 4802 4890 4933 5191 5247 5516 5694 5837 5877 6325 6475 6486 6742 6840 6851 6875 6898 7112 7423 7596 7683 7829 7981 8101 8295 8612 8833 8869 9294 9366 9469 9486 9589 9741 9784 9794 9881 9889 9898 9934

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

4603 1890 3783 7401 6309 6063 7094 5530 3587 0509 8785 6362 3552 9505 2632 5004 8349 0742 0737 7582 7007 6300 8733 4174 3986 5846 3962 1536 6003 0624 1833 5488 4368 9419 4608 4908 5989 9130 5466 4765 4246 5526 7214 4226 2666 4504 5697 2400 1922 8389 1707 0054 9436 4000 9458 1383 0948 5752 3128 4343 9460 3905 5117 3751 6872 0998 5000 1013 8005 5862 5274

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.