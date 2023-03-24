Kerala LIFE mission scam: ED arrests top boss of 2 accused companies

Santhosh Ea[[en | Twitter

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Santhosh Eappen, managing partner of two firms,Unitac Builders and Developers and Sane Ventures, as part of its investigation related to alleged irregularities in Kerala’s LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion Financial Empowerment) Mission Project scam. It was alleged that pecuniary advantage was obtained by Life Mission Project’s officials and others.

The ED probe is based on a case registered by the CBI and the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau against the two firms and others.

“A United Arab Emirates-based charitable organisation, Red Crescent, had approached the UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram, offering to donate 10 million dirhams (Rs22 crore) for charity projects. After discussions, it was decided to build flats under the Life Mission Project with these funds,” an official said. “Consulate officials in turn approached the Government through the CMO and signed an MoU on July 11, 2019, with the Life Mission Team.

“A conspiracy was hatched by consulate employees with support of M Sivasankar, then principal secretary to the chief minister, to generate commission as bribe from the funds by awarding the project to Unitac Builders and Sane Ventures,” the official said.

The agency arrested Eappen on March 20 and produced him before the court on March 21. He was remanded to ED’s custody for three days.