Kerala Landslides: Death Toll Rises To 308 As Rescue Operations Continue In Wayanad; Drone-Based Radar To Search For Survivors

Wayanad: The death toll in the massive landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district crossed the 300-mark on Friday. Reportedly, 308 deaths were recorded in the tragedy with rescuers racing against time to search for survivors who are still trapped in collapsed buildings and under the debris.
Rescue operations, which entered the fourth day, will be further widened and also include a drone-based radar to find the survivors, according to an India Today report.
Over 200 Injured In Tragedy
Over 200 people suffered injuries as rescue efforts were hampered by various challenges, including treacherous terrain due to destroyed roads and bridges and a shortage of equipment and a shortage of heavy equipment, making it difficult for emergency personnel to clear mud and uprooted trees that fell on houses and other buildings.
A drone-based radar from Delhi will arrive on Saturday to search for survivors. A joint team comprising the Indian Army, NDRF, Coast Guard and the Indian Navy will conduct the searches in the affected areas. Each team will have three locals and one forest department employee.
Rescue Teams Divided Into Separate Zones
Forty teams of rescue personnel will divide the search areas into six zones to carry out the rescue operations. The first zone consists of Attamala and Aaranmala. Mundakkai is the second zone, Punjirimattam is the third zone, Vellarmala Village Road is the fourth zone, GVHSS Vellarmala is the fifth zone and downstream of the river Chaliyar is the sixth zone.
Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Visit Wayanad
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who arrived in Wayanad to oversee the rescue operations, will meet with party leaders on Friday for relief work. They will also meet with a delegation of Meppadi gram panchayat and attend a briefing by the district administration.
The Gandhi siblings met the landslide victims on Thursday and will visit the forest office in Mundakkai and Chooralmala today. Both these places were heavily damaged due to the landslides.
IMD Predicts More Rains
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain for Wayanad and several other districts over the next couple of days. A red alert for heavy rain has been issued for Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts.