e-Paper Get App

Kerala high court grants PC George bail in hate speech case

Petitioner to be released on bail subject to condition that he shall not make any statement that shall result in commission of any offence under 153A/295A of IPC, said the court.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Kerala politician PC George was granted bail on Friday by the Kerala high court, in an ongoing hate speech case.

ANI reported the court's statement as the following: "Petitioner to be released on bail subject to condition that he shall not make any statement that shall result in commission of any offence under 153A/295A of IPC."

George had been arrested following his bail cancellation in connection with the hate speech case.

Read Also
Hate speech: Kerala court remands P. C. George to custody
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaKerala high court grants PC George bail in hate speech case

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: PM Modi flies drone during inauguration of 2-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022

Watch Video: PM Modi flies drone during inauguration of 2-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022

7 Indian Army soldiers dead so far in vehicle accident in Ladakh's Turtuk sector; grievous injuries...

7 Indian Army soldiers dead so far in vehicle accident in Ladakh's Turtuk sector; grievous injuries...

IPL 2022: RCB's Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching code of conduct during Eliminator

IPL 2022: RCB's Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching code of conduct during Eliminator

Sameer Wankhede faces action for 'shoddy' investigation into drugs case, providing fake caste...

Sameer Wankhede faces action for 'shoddy' investigation into drugs case, providing fake caste...

Delhi court awards 4-year jail term to O P Chautala in DA case

Delhi court awards 4-year jail term to O P Chautala in DA case