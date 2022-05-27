Kerala high court grants PC George bail in hate speech case

Twitter

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Kerala politician PC George was granted bail on Friday by the Kerala high court, in an ongoing hate speech case.

ANI reported the court's statement as the following: "Petitioner to be released on bail subject to condition that he shall not make any statement that shall result in commission of any offence under 153A/295A of IPC."

George had been arrested following his bail cancellation in connection with the hate speech case.