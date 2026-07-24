Kerala HC Upholds Aadhaar OTP Rule For Online Tatkal Bookings, Suggests PAN Authentication Alternative

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Kochi, July 23: The Kerala High Court has upheld the requirement of Aadhaar-based one-time password (OTP) authentication for booking online Tatkal train tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website, saying the measure is justified to prevent misuse of the system. At the same time, the court asked the IRCTC to consider offering PAN card-based OTP authentication as an alternative for users.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V.M. ruled that Aadhaar authentication for online Tatkal bookings is optional because passengers can still purchase Tatkal tickets at railway counters without Aadhaar verification.

The court observed that the decision to introduce Aadhaar authentication was based on past instances of alleged manipulation, deceit and bulk booking of tickets, and therefore passed the test of proportionality, Live Law reported.

Court Suggests PAN Alternative

The Bench said it found no merit in the public interest litigation challenging the policy. However, it pointed out that PAN card authentication could also achieve the same objective because OTP verification is used in several PAN-based transactions.

The court said the IRCTC may consider giving users the option to choose either Aadhaar or PAN card for authentication, as both could lead to the desired result.

The judges also clarified that Aadhaar-based authentication is not required for passengers purchasing Tatkal tickets offline through railway booking counters.

Privacy Concerns Addressed

The PIL had challenged a June 10, 2025, notification issued by the Union Ministry of Railways introducing Aadhaar-based OTP authentication for online Tatkal bookings. The petitioner argued that the requirement violates citizens' right to privacy and informational autonomy.

It was also contended that the measure failed to address the actual technical and infrastructure shortcomings affecting the Tatkal booking system. The petitioner further argued that there was no such Aadhaar authentication requirement before the notification.

In response, the Union government and the Railways submitted that the authentication process was introduced to ensure that only genuine users access the Tatkal booking system and to curb bulk ticket bookings that had caused inconvenience to the public.

The respondents told the court that Aadhaar authentication is carried out strictly in accordance with the Aadhaar Act, 2016, and the regulations framed under it.

They said the process is based on users' informed consent, uses encrypted communication channels and only seeks a "yes" or "no" authentication response or e-KYC information, where applicable.

The government also informed the court that entities seeking authentication do not get access to the Aadhaar database, which continues to be protected by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) through strict security safeguards.

Government Defends Policy

Appearing for the respondents, the Additional Solicitor General of India submitted that Aadhaar numbers are not stored by the IRCTC or the Railways. The court was also told that Aadhaar authentication is a one-time process and does not have to be completed for every booking.

The government further highlighted that passengers who prefer not to use Aadhaar can continue purchasing Tatkal tickets at railway reservation counters, where no Aadhaar authentication is required.

The respondents argued that alternatives such as voter ID cards or PAN cards currently do not offer the same level of real-time authentication as Aadhaar. They said such alternatives could be considered only if their respective authorities develop equally reliable verification mechanisms.

The IRCTC also maintained that Aadhaar-based authentication helps prevent bulk bookings without increasing server capacity and offers other technical advantages.

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After considering the submissions from all parties, the High Court upheld the Aadhaar-based authentication requirement for online Tatkal bookings while advising the IRCTC to examine whether PAN card authentication can also be introduced as an alternative. The court disposed of the PIL.

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