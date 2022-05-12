Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan slams Muslim cleric for sexism

A Muslim scholar allegedly reprimanding the organisers of an event in Malappuram for inviting a girl on stage has been criticised by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who on Wednesday said it was another example of Muslim women being pushed into seclusion “in total defiance of Qur’anic commands,” reported PTI.

Khan’s criticism is one of many against the scholar after purported visuals of the incident aired on news channels went viral and sparked protests on social media.

In the video clip aired by news channels, M T Abdulla Musaliyar, a senior functionary of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, a body of Muslim scholars, is seen chiding one of the organisers for calling a Class 10 girl student on the dais to receive an award.

The incident occurred during the inauguration of a ‘madrassa’ building in Malappuram district, where students were felicitated recently.

Taking to Twitter to express his displeasure, Khan tweeted, “Sad to know that a young talented girl was humiliated on stage in Malappuram district while receiving a well deserved award simply because she was born into a Muslim family.” “This is yet another example of how Muslim clerics continue to push hard Muslim women into seclusion and suppress their personality in total defiance of Qur’anic commands and provisions of the Constitution,” he said.

The Governor further said the Holy Qur’an says that women shall have rights similar to the rights against them, but men have an added degree of responsibility towards them.

“Holy Qur’an says – ” And women shall have rights similar to the rights against them according to what is fair and reasonable, but men have an added degree of RESPONSIBILITY towards them -2.228,” he tweeted.

The memento was handed over to the girl by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader Panakkad Sayed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal.

In a purported video clip that has gone viral, the SKJU members were seen presenting awards to a boy, after which a girl was invited onto the stage to receive her award.

Once she received the award, the Muslim leader Abdulla Musaliyar walked towards the members who felicitated the girl and reprimanded the members for inviting the girl on stage.

“Who called the girl here? I’ll show you [who I am] next time you call a girl here. Aren’t you supposed to call the parents as per Samantha rules? Won’t this come in photo?” said Abdulla Musaliyar in Malayalam.

People on social media also criticised IUML Malappuram district president Syed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal, who was present at the function, for not acting against the injustice.

Reacting to the incident, Kerala Women's Commission chairperson P Satidevi said, "The misogynistic comment of the Muslim leader is reprehensible."

"Society should awaken its conscience against the moves of the religious leadership to take society back centuries,” she added.

Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan also responded saying Congress will not stand with any kind of anti-women stance.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:03 PM IST