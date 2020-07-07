Kerala Gold Smuggling: Pinarayi Vijayan forced to ditch trusted aide M Sivasankaran as smuggling plot thickens

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who began his daily briefing with comments about disturbing trends in the spread of Covid virus, saying it marks a new phase of super spread, vehemently denied any knowledge of the gold smuggling episode. The state recorded the highest daily number of 272 Covid cases for the day.

He asserted that neither the chief minister’s office nor the IT department had any connection with the accused woman as she was only on a contract job with the department. He pointed out that she was brought to the department by a placement agency for a marketing assignment on a contract basis. She was not appointed by the department, he claimed.

Vijayan said that Sivasankaran was not removed for his connection with the gold smuggling, but in view of the public perception about the man after television channels aired footage of the woman’s neighbours saying that he was a regular visitor to her house.

He asserted that airports were under control and management of the central government and the state government had no role there. The mechanism to fight smuggling is also controlled entirely by the central agencies and as such the state government cannot be linked to the incident.

He further pointed out that the parcel in the diplomatic baggage was meant for the UAE consulate and addressed to an official of the mission. It was not meant for any office of the state government and therefore the state government cannot be linked with the offence.

Declaring that the state government was willing to cooperate with any investigation by any central agency, which was for the Centre to decide, he said it had no problems with a CBI inquiry into the incident.

Earlier in the day, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had told newspersons that he has written to the prime minister asking for a CBI inquiry into the episode. State PCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran went a step further and demanded that the chief minister must be included in the probe.

The CPI-M is upset with the development at a time when the ruling front has been talking about a second term for the Pinarayi government and the party leadership, including the central leaders, have demanded stern action against those who are responsible.