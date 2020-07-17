Kerala Gold Smuggling: Gunman at UAE Consulate who went missing found in pool of blood, cuts on wrist

A gunman posted at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly attempted suicide on Friday, ANI quoted the police.

"A gunman who was working at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly attempted to commit suicide today. He is currently admitted to a hospital. The police were searching for him after his relatives had filed a missing complaint on Thursday night. A case has been registered and a probe is underway," said Police.

A report by Hindustan Times reveals that the gunman was found with cuts on his wrist.

He was taken to a medical college hospital and the doctors have said that he is out of danger now.

The person is identified as Jayagosh. He is attached to the police Armed Reserve (AR) camp and was reported missing since last night. Later, his relatives had filed a missing complaint with the police.