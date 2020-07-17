Kerala Gold Smuggling: Gunman at UAE Consulate who went missing found in pool of blood, cuts on wrist

A gunman posted at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly attempted suicide on Friday, ANI quoted the police.
"A gunman who was working at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly attempted to commit suicide today. He is currently admitted to a hospital. The police were searching for him after his relatives had filed a missing complaint on Thursday night. A case has been registered and a probe is underway," said Police.
A report by Hindustan Times reveals that the gunman was found with cuts on his wrist.
He was taken to a medical college hospital and the doctors have said that he is out of danger now.
The person is identified as Jayagosh. He is attached to the police Armed Reserve (AR) camp and was reported missing since last night. Later, his relatives had filed a missing complaint with the police.
Jayagosh was later found lying in a pool of blood near his house in Akkulam and was taken to the hospital.
A police investigation is underway and more details are awaited.
Meanwhile, Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should take moral responsibility and resign amid the ongoing gold smuggling case in the state.
"It is shocking that Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was involved in gold smuggling, it is a threat to national security. Chief Minister Vijayan should take moral responsibility and resign," said Ramesh Chennithala.
Chennithal's remark comes after M Sivasankar who handled two plum positions as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and state IT secretary was stripped of the posts after his alleged links with Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the gold smuggling case, surfaced.